Steve Kerr: Andre Iguodala planned on retiring

Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and won’t be tomorrow. Steve Kerr said Iguodala planned on retirement and had prior plans this weekend, but team made a “last minute” push to get him back. He will be at practice on Monday.

Steve Kerr mentioned Draymond Green having a great first practice. Said his conditioning, sprint speed, energy was all there. pic.twitter.com/TX5nOY7ROL – 4:38 PM

“He’s really moving well,” Steve Kerr said of Draymond Green

Great to hear after Draymond’s back injury – 4:35 PM

Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and won’t be tomorrow. Steve Kerr said Iguodala planned on retirement and had prior plans this weekend, but team made a “last minute” push to get him back. He will be at practice on Monday. – 4:29 PM

Steve Kerr said his veteran starting lineup “dominated” the Warriors’ first scrimmage today, beating up on the youth. Mentioned both Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as having great practices. – 4:25 PM

Steve Kerr said the first day of camp was a “heavy load” day. Kerr specifically named Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as stand outs, but said all of the starters from last year’s team “dominated.” – 4:25 PM

James Wiseman is a full participant in this year’s training camp — his first camp with the Warriors. Steve Kerr says that missing camp has been a huge disadvantage for Wiseman the last two years pic.twitter.com/KYlfSQgTIO – 4:10 PM

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Concluding “5 at 35” with our Heat All-Time teams 3 1/2 decades in. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… On eve of camp for Heat’s 35th season, a look at 15 at the top of the class. Plus: Micah Potter’s journey, opening schedule, Iguodala, Turner, Okpala, more. – 9:01 AM

Klay Thompson on Instagram live (from the boat) one day before Warriors training camp starts: “2023, I’m not making any promises but I like our chances.”

Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA #dubnation pic.twitter.com/jDRuh1qNzZ – 7:12 PM

Gary Payton II to Andre Iguodala on his return: “Run it back OG” pic.twitter.com/c83BEU3Bas – 6:24 PM

Andre Iguodala is returning for his 19th and final NBA season. What does it mean for Warriors? Here are the on court, off court, roster and rotation ramifications. theathletic.com/3623497/2022/0… – 4:47 PM

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on the gameplan for Andre Iguodala this season: “I think it’ll be similar to last year. When he is right physically and able to play, then he’ll be playing. He can still play. He showed that last year.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / September 24, 2022

Madeline Kenney: Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and will miss tomorrow for personal reasons. But on what he brings, Steve Kerr said: “His presence is going to mean the world to us. We have so many young guys that the more mentoring and coaching from within our team the better.” -via Twitter @madkenney / September 24, 2022

Shams Charania: Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast that he’s re-signing with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season. “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one.” pic.twitter.com/cfVLFSXkJ2 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 23, 2022