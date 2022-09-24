ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr: Andre Iguodala planned on retiring

 2 days ago
Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and won’t be tomorrow. Steve Kerr said Iguodala planned on retirement and had prior plans this weekend, but team made a “last minute” push to get him back. He will be at practice on Monday.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on the bond that ties Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…8:44 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Andre Iguodala announced he would be re-signing with the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga took to social media with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/24/jon…8:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr mentioned Draymond Green having a great first practice. Said his conditioning, sprint speed, energy was all there. pic.twitter.com/TX5nOY7ROL4:38 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“He’s really moving well,” Steve Kerr said of Draymond Green

Great to hear after Draymond’s back injury – 4:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today. He’s not expected to officially return to the team until Monday, Kerr says. – 4:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and won’t be tomorrow. Steve Kerr said Iguodala planned on retirement and had prior plans this weekend, but team made a “last minute” push to get him back. He will be at practice on Monday. – 4:29 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

No Andre Iguodala today at Warriors camp, won’t be tomorrow either. Excused as he tied up personal matters. Will arrive next week – 4:29 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andre Iguodala, who will return for his 19th NBA season, didn’t practice today and won’t tomorrow. He will rejoin the group on Monday. Kerr says they plan to manage Iguodala’s work load similar to last season. – 4:29 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andre Iguodala will join the Warriors on Monday. Had some previously scheduled obligations. – 4:29 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala wasn’t at training camp today and won’t be here tomorrow. The plan is for him to be back for Monday’s practice – 4:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said his veteran starting lineup “dominated” the Warriors’ first scrimmage today, beating up on the youth. Mentioned both Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as having great practices. – 4:25 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr said the first day of camp was a “heavy load” day. Kerr specifically named Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as stand outs, but said all of the starters from last year’s team “dominated.” – 4:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says today was a heavy practice, but the team will dial back the intensity tomorrow in preparation for Japan. Added that last year’s starters dominated in scrimmages. – 4:25 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ first practice: “The group that just won the title a few months ago basically dominated the practice, as they should.” – 4:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman is a full participant in this year’s training camp — his first camp with the Warriors. Steve Kerr says that missing camp has been a huge disadvantage for Wiseman the last two years pic.twitter.com/KYlfSQgTIO4:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Concluding “5 at 35” with our Heat All-Time teams 3 1/2 decades in. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… On eve of camp for Heat’s 35th season, a look at 15 at the top of the class. Plus: Micah Potter’s journey, opening schedule, Iguodala, Turner, Okpala, more. – 9:01 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the 49ers meet the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, Steve Kerr made an appearance at practice in Santa Clara. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/22/war…4:00 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Klay Thompson on Instagram live (from the boat) one day before Warriors training camp starts: “2023, I’m not making any promises but I like our chances.”

Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA #dubnation pic.twitter.com/jDRuh1qNzZ7:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II to Andre Iguodala on his return: “Run it back OG” pic.twitter.com/c83BEU3Bas6:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala is returning for his 19th and final NBA season. What does it mean for Warriors? Here are the on court, off court, roster and rotation ramifications. theathletic.com/3623497/2022/0…4:47 PM

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on the gameplan for Andre Iguodala this season: “I think it’ll be similar to last year. When he is right physically and able to play, then he’ll be playing. He can still play. He showed that last year.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / September 24, 2022

Madeline Kenney: Andre Iguodala wasn’t at practice today and will miss tomorrow for personal reasons. But on what he brings, Steve Kerr said: “His presence is going to mean the world to us. We have so many young guys that the more mentoring and coaching from within our team the better.” -via Twitter @madkenney / September 24, 2022

Shams Charania: Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast that he’s re-signing with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season. “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one.” pic.twitter.com/cfVLFSXkJ2 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 23, 2022

