San Antonio, TX

Keldon Johnson confident to return for the start of Regular Season

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Tom Orsborn: League source says Keldon Johnson is confident he’ll be ready for the start of the season after suffering his shoulder injury two weeks ago.

Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson to miss start of training camp with shoulder injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/24/spu…9:01 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Keldon Johnson Suffers Dislocated Shoulder hoopsrumors.com/2022/09/keldon…5:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

📺 3 minute video on Keldon Johnson’s shoulder injury that will sideline him for the start of the preseason youtu.be/Tj-88a23n0g4:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

League source says Keldon Johnson is confident he’ll be ready for the start of the season after suffering his shoulder injury two weeks ago. – 4:24 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson to miss start of training camp with dislocated shoulder, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/spurs…4:12 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Keldon Johnson has a right shoulder posterior dislocation, per Spurs. Johnson has begun rehab and is expected to be ready for the start of the season. – 4:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Spurs say they project Keldon Johnson to be ready for the start of the regular season despite a right shoulder posterior dislocation that Johnson sustained during a recent open gym session.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com4:05 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Spurs say Keldon Johnson suffered a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/n3Yu3lAzZQ4:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC6H0_0i945fBv00

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson suffered a right dislocated shoulder during Spurs open gym. He’ll miss the start of the preseason schedule, but he’s expected to be available to start the regular season. – 4:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson has suffered a dislocated right shoulder, will miss the start of training camp and is expected to return for the start of the season. – 3:54 PM

Matthew Tynan: Spurs’ official report on Keldon Johnson: -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / September 24, 2022

When the Spurs open training camp next week, they will do so with arguably their best player on the shelf. Keldon Johnson is expected to miss at least the start of the team’s preseason slate with a dislocated right shoulder. He suffered the injury during an open gym scrimmage at the team’s practice facility. -via San Antonio Express-News / September 24, 2022

Though it is unlikely Johnson will participate during the Spurs’ five-game preseason slate, the team expects he will be ready for the start of the regular season Oct. 19 against Charlotte. -via San Antonio Express-News / September 24, 2022

