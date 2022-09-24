ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donte DiVincenzo on signing with Warriors: I wanted to get back to that winning culture

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mark Haynes: Donte DiVincenzo explained why he signed with the Golden State Warriors. “I wanted to get back to that winning culture. The joy of playing simple winning basketball. I think I thrive in that.”

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Donte DiVincenzo explained why he signed with the Golden State Warriors.

“I wanted to get back to that winning culture. The joy of playing simple winning basketball. I think I thrive in that.” – 5:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Donte DiVincenzo has been working out with Moses Moody and scrimmaging on the same team as James Wiseman. Here is his discussing early impressions of both. pic.twitter.com/wGK8sGa4Un4:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Don’t forget about Donte DiVincenzo nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…11:57 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Live From Chase Center

Watch the latest episode of Dubs Talk on YouTube, as @Monte Poole and I talk Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Ryan Rollins, what Steve Kerr and Bob Myers had to say today and more youtube.com/watch?v=9J5zuV…6:49 PM

Dalton Johnson: Asked Donte DiVincenzo about being on the court with Draymond today. He raved about how Draymond controls the room and called his energy and leadership “contagious.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 24, 2022

Liz Mullen: . @Glushon Sports has signed Warriors G Donte DiVincenzo for representation on and off the court. NBA Agent Jason Glushon is repping him. -via Twitter @SBJLizMullen / September 21, 2022

“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.” How about JaMychal Green? “He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr said. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.” -via The Athletic / August 2, 2022

