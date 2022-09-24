‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ & ‘Van der Valk’: What’s Next for the Sleuths of PBS

Celebrated British novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher announced Friday. “It is with great sadness that AM Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70,” HarperCollins said in a statement. “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.” Mantel was best known for her sprawling Wolf Hall Trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell. She twice won the prestigious Booker Prize—for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies—which were adapted for TV and a successful West End show.Read it at The Telegraph

