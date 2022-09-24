Falcons elevate WR Frank Darby from practice squad for Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons used a standard practice squad elevation on wide receiver Frank Darby ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Darby, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2021, has yet to play in a game this season after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. During his rookie year, Darby played in 10 games for the Falcons, but he mostly contributed on special teams.

We’ll see if the former Arizona Sun State Devil is active for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Atlanta is currently a 2.5-point underdog to Seattle in Week 3.