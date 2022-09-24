ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Wichita Police#Wpd
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Officials release new details on cause of Newton apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101 and...
NEWTON, KS
kfdi.com

Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita

A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KSN News

Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
KAKE TV

Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash

A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy