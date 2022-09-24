Read full article on original website
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
Evidence missing in homicides, rapes and other Wichita Police Department cases
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced he is planning to create a new task force of elected officials to add oversight to the Wichita Police Department.
Wichita police asking for help identifying man who allegedly took photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for your help identifying this person, who they say was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of women in changing rooms at an east Wichita department store. They say the incident occurred on Sept. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. If you have...
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Officials release new details on cause of Newton apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101 and...
Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita
A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
Wichita police seek help after teenager found shot and not breathing
Police worked to resuscitate the teen who was then taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” police said. They’re asking for help finding two male suspects.
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash
A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
