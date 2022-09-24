Read full article on original website
Related
redstormsports.com
St. John’s Concludes Run at Princeton Invitational
PRINCETON, N.J. – The St. John's women's golf team completed its first event of the season on Sunday, taking 10th place at the Princeton Invitational. The Red Storm posted a 925 for the 54-hole event at Springdale Golf Course. Yale won the team title, finishing at 2-over par with an 854.
redstormsports.com
Men’s Tennis Concludes Hofstra/ St. John’s Invite
QUEENS, N.Y. (Sept. 26, 2022)- The St. John's men's tennis team opened its season over the weekend hosting three matches on-campus as part of the Hofstra/ St. John's Invite. The Red Storm competed in the four-team event alongside Hofstra, Drexel and Fairleigh Dickinson. The Johnnies got off on solid footing...
redstormsports.com
St. John’s Takes Down UConn, 1-0
QUEENS, N.Y. – Behind Isabelle Aviza's game-winning goal, the St. John's women's soccer team triumphed over Connecticut, 1-0, in the team's BIG EAST home opener at Belson Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Aviza notched her first goal of the season, as the Medway, Mass., native powered the ball by a...
Comments / 0