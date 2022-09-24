I’m a bargain hunter – I found five items for up to 70% off at Target, the color on price tag you need to look for

ONE bargain hunter has scored up to 70% on savings at Target by looking for items that have price tags with certain colors.

Kiersti Torok took advantage of a sale and got around $1,000 of merchandise for less than $300.

Everything in this shopper's cart was marked down by 70 percent Credit: TIKTOK/ torok.coupon.hunter

Right now Target has home essentials for every room marked down to either 50 or 70 percent off.

Kiersti found pricey items like fans and wine glasses that rarely go on sale.

Her entire cart was full and every item was 70 percent off.

She suggested using the sale to start buying Christmas gifts, which is a common strategy among bargain hunters.

Shop the sale

All the marked-down items will have yellow price tags on the shelf.

One of the first things she picked up were Riedel Wine Glasses.

The set of four wine glasses were originally $40, but she got them for just $12.

Kiersti also showed a cutlery set marked down from $30 to $9.

Big ticket items like pot and pan sets and appliances like the Ninja Air Fryer were all part of the sale and marked down by 70 percent.

She also showed a $249 10-piece pot and pan set that was on sale for $70.

Her favorite find of the day was the wi-fi-connected fans she got for $17.99.

Based on the original price, she basically bought one and got two for free.

Bedding, bathroom accessories, and home decor were also on sale.

More Target bargains

When you go shopping for all these deals, don't miss out on $15.

TikTok money influencer Karlasavings shared the products she bought this week at Target, and it’s helping her viewers save big on household items.

This week, her $15 total haul from Target included the following items:

Baby Sharks Big Show Crayola Booklet (regular $2)

Peppa Pig Crayola Booklet (regularly $2)

Avengers Crayola Booklet (regularly $2)

Three Crest toothpastes (regularly $7, marked at buy three, get a $5 gift card to Target)

Skintimate razor (regularly $7)

Tide laundry pods (regularly $13)

Bounce dryer sheets (regularly $5, marked at buy three, get a $10 gift card)

Downy Unstopables (regularly $8)

In total, these products cost $53.

But Karla was able to get all of these products for less than $15 by using the Target app and stacking coupons, and you can do it too.

Get ready for October with the best buys at Target for Halloween this year.

Plus, don't skip out on these $2 staples you should pick up whenever you're at Target.