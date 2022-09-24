ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more

INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
LEBANON, IN
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN

