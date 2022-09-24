Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Current Publishing
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash
A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
Multiple schools dismissing early Monday due to Officer Seara Burton's funeral
Due to the funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton along US 40, some students will be released early.
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
cbs4indy.com
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
WIBC.com
Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight
A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, according to the Danville Police Department.
WISH-TV
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
wbiw.com
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
WIBC.com
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed
INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
