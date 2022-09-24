ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Cy Young
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Cody Bellinger
Yardbarker

Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated for Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy