3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
Baseball Insiders: Aaron Judge rumors, witnessing MLB history and more
Aaron Judge has been a big topic of conversation in the MLB world and it was today on The Baseball Insiders. After a bit of a layoff, The Baseball Insiders is back and with a new crew! Adam Weinrib is Robert Murray’s new co-host. Adam is one of the...
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles
On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated for Bob Feller Act of Valor Award
Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
