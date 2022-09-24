Many of us rely on our morning coffee — or “cup of ambition,” as Dolly Parton calls it — to wake up and start the day. But what about the creams and sugars and syrups we add to that cup? Not only do they pack a caloric punch; they increase your grocery bill, too. So what do you do if the bitterness of black coffee isn’t your cup of tea? (Pun intended.) Fortunately, there’s a great alternative: Add spices to your grounds to improve the taste and health quotient of your coffee.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO