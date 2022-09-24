ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat as the conflict in Russia and Ukraine rages on. Todd says it’s clear that Putin is trying to drag out the war, as he has been backed into a corner.Sept. 25, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Max Bergmann
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
POLITICS
BBC

Putin warning: What does Russian military call-up mean for Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation to reinforce his troops in Ukraine after major combat setbacks this month. In an address to the nation, he said Russia was directly threatened with "disintegration" by the Western powers backing the Kyiv government. He also warned Nato that nuclear-armed Russia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Ukraine War Politics#Ukrainian#Abc News#Russians
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Putin Is Cornered

President Volodymyr Zelensky is playing the role of a Ukrainian Churchill, minus some of the fantastical notions and with an infinitely better workout regimen. Like Churchill in 1940, he has been the indispensable man in a mortal crisis, without whom his country might well have been lost, and whose eloquence has rallied not only his fellow citizens but a larger democratic world.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Putin effectively told the world his army is 'losing' in Ukraine by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and threatening to use nuclear force

Putin has announced a partial military mobilization as Russia struggles with manpower issues in Ukraine. Ex-diplomats and Russia experts said it showed that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Mobilization "seven months into a war means you're losing," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
Fox News

Kirby says US not at war with Russia despite Putin's nuclear threat: 'Nothing can be farther from the truth'

The Biden administration clarified the United States is not at war with Russia, Wednesday, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear weapons as he continues his ongoing assault on Ukraine. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reiterated on "America's Newsroom" that despite military support of Ukraine, the U.S....
POTUS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.

Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

In Bulgaria, Russophiles celebrate Putin

Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. - 'Like loving your sister'- Unlike in most other European countries, regular pro-Russian rallies have been held alongside pro-Ukrainian gatherings.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Putin escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
POLITICS
CNBC

Zelenskyy on Putin's threat of nuclear weapons: 'I don't think he's bluffing'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's threat of nuclear weapons use "could be a reality," in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian President...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons

Former CIA Director John Brennan tells Andrea Mitchell that he hopes if Putin got close to using nuclear weapons that there would be people within the Kremlin who would stop him. “I do hope that there will be sensible people, including in the Kremlin, that will stop Putin from doing something like that, which will ensure the destruction, I think, of the Russian state and certainly of the current Russian leadership,” says Brennan. Sept. 26, 2022.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy