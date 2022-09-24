Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
TODAY.com
How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat as the conflict in Russia and Ukraine rages on. Todd says it’s clear that Putin is trying to drag out the war, as he has been backed into a corner.Sept. 25, 2022.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
BBC
Putin warning: What does Russian military call-up mean for Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation to reinforce his troops in Ukraine after major combat setbacks this month. In an address to the nation, he said Russia was directly threatened with "disintegration" by the Western powers backing the Kyiv government. He also warned Nato that nuclear-armed Russia...
Putin is on the ropes and US, NATO must call his bluff with these 3 lines of support
Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that the abject failure of his "special military operation" in Ukraine now represents the greatest threat he has ever faced to his own regime security. The Department of Defense estimates that over 80,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in a war, which Putin...
Washington Examiner
Vladimir Putin goes for broke
Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
Putin Is Cornered
President Volodymyr Zelensky is playing the role of a Ukrainian Churchill, minus some of the fantastical notions and with an infinitely better workout regimen. Like Churchill in 1940, he has been the indispensable man in a mortal crisis, without whom his country might well have been lost, and whose eloquence has rallied not only his fellow citizens but a larger democratic world.
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Putin effectively told the world his army is 'losing' in Ukraine by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and threatening to use nuclear force
Putin has announced a partial military mobilization as Russia struggles with manpower issues in Ukraine. Ex-diplomats and Russia experts said it showed that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Mobilization "seven months into a war means you're losing," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider. Russian President Vladimir...
Kirby says US not at war with Russia despite Putin's nuclear threat: 'Nothing can be farther from the truth'
The Biden administration clarified the United States is not at war with Russia, Wednesday, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear weapons as he continues his ongoing assault on Ukraine. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reiterated on "America's Newsroom" that despite military support of Ukraine, the U.S....
Nord Stream 2 pipeline pressure collapses mysteriously overnight
Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for its operator saying it could have been a leak. The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.
Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
In Bulgaria, Russophiles celebrate Putin
Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. - 'Like loving your sister'- Unlike in most other European countries, regular pro-Russian rallies have been held alongside pro-Ukrainian gatherings.
US News and World Report
Kremlin's Mention of Possible Use of Nuclear Weapons 'Absolutely Unacceptable' - Ukraine's Kuleba
(Reuters) - The Kremlin's statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons are "absolutely unacceptable" and Kyiv will not give into it, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said early on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have mentioned nuclear weapons as an...
Putin escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
CNBC
Zelenskyy on Putin's threat of nuclear weapons: 'I don't think he's bluffing'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's threat of nuclear weapons use "could be a reality," in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian President...
MSNBC
Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons
Former CIA Director John Brennan tells Andrea Mitchell that he hopes if Putin got close to using nuclear weapons that there would be people within the Kremlin who would stop him. “I do hope that there will be sensible people, including in the Kremlin, that will stop Putin from doing something like that, which will ensure the destruction, I think, of the Russian state and certainly of the current Russian leadership,” says Brennan. Sept. 26, 2022.
