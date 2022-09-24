Read full article on original website
BBC
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
BBC
John Stones: England defender limps out of Nations League game against Germany
John Stones limped out of England's Nations League game against Germany at Wembley. The Manchester City defender appeared to injure his hamstring and was replaced in the 37th minute by club team-mate Kyle Walker. Walker, who has just returned from a muscle injury, started England's 1-0 defeat to Italy on...
BBC
Women's Champions League group stage would be 'monumental' for Rangers
Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson. The SWPL1 winners trail Benfica 3-2 before Wednesday's second qualifying...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
BBC
Brian McDermott: Ex-Leeds boss resigns as Featherstone Rovers head coach after play-off loss
Brian McDermott has resigned as head coach of Featherstone Rovers following Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final defeat by Batley Bulldogs. The 52-year-old, who led Leeds to four Super League Grand Final wins and two Challenge Cups in eight seasons, was appointed to lead Rovers to promotion. However, despite finishing second to...
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
BBC
Scotland U21 1-1 Northern Ireland U21: Flynn Clarke's debut goal not enough
Norwich City winger Flynn Clarke scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut as Northern Ireland fought back to draw in a friendly in Paisley. Clarke's third-minute strike gave Scot Gemmell's side the perfect start, slotting between goalkeeper and club-mate Dylan Berry's legs after Lucas de Bolle played him through. However, it...
ESPN
Poland beat feisty Wales to stay in Nations League top tier
A second-half goal from striker Karol Swiderski gave Poland a 1-0 win over a courageous Wales team in Cardiff on Sunday, allowing the Poles to hold onto their place in League A of the Nations League but relegating their hosts to League B. Robert Lewandowski found himself on the edge...
