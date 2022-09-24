ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Women's Champions League group stage would be 'monumental' for Rangers

Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson. The SWPL1 winners trail Benfica 3-2 before Wednesday's second qualifying...
BBC

Scotland U21 1-1 Northern Ireland U21: Flynn Clarke's debut goal not enough

Norwich City winger Flynn Clarke scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut as Northern Ireland fought back to draw in a friendly in Paisley. Clarke's third-minute strike gave Scot Gemmell's side the perfect start, slotting between goalkeeper and club-mate Dylan Berry's legs after Lucas de Bolle played him through. However, it...
ESPN

Poland beat feisty Wales to stay in Nations League top tier

A second-half goal from striker Karol Swiderski gave Poland a 1-0 win over a courageous Wales team in Cardiff on Sunday, allowing the Poles to hold onto their place in League A of the Nations League but relegating their hosts to League B. Robert Lewandowski found himself on the edge...
