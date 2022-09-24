YORK – The York County Commissioners have signed off on agreements with Butler, Platte and Hamilton Counties for housing jail inmates when this jail is too full. In an earlier discussion about the matter, it was recognized that York County already has such an agreement – in writing – with Seward County. These written agreements will provide a basis of understanding that already exists with the other entities, as they have been housing York County overflow inmates for some time now.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO