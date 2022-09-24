Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in York, NE
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Knights erase High Plains fourth quarter lead to top Storm 44-34
CLARKS – The best way to keep a high octane offense from rolling up a big score is to keep the ball away from it. High Plains did their job in that category on Friday night in the first quarter when the Nebraska Lutheran Knights did not run their second play from scrimmage until there were just 39 seconds left on the scoreboard clock.
York News-Times
Dukes take down Discoverers, Huskies in three-team scramble
YORK – Followers of high school golf will quickly learn that almost every event will utilize a stroke play format. Monday evening at the York Country Club proved a rare exception, as the Dukes hosted the Aurora Huskies and Columbus Discoverers for a three-team scramble. A scramble is a...
York News-Times
Returning to the Farm workshop for families in transition is Dec. 9 and 10 in York
Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 23 2022 — The Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present Returning to the Farm, a workshop series for families who are in the transition process of bringing members back to the farm or ranch. It will begin with a two-day workshop in York for multi-generational families on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Deputy officially named county assessor
YORK – Tami Norquest, who had been the deputy county assessor, has officially become the York County Assessor. While this plan has been in the works for some time, upon the retirement of Ann Charlton, the county commissioners have now made the official appointment. It was a rare situation...
York News-Times
Centennial School District figures are wrong on LB 644 postcards
UTICA – York County property owners in the Centennial School District received bright pink postcards in the mail informing them of a hearing regarding the district’s more-than-2% increase in tax asking. But there is an issue in that the figures presented on the postcards are wrong – so much so, it makes it look like patrons in the school district will be seeing a doubling of their taxes.
York News-Times
Takes from Waverly's 35-7 win over York
WAVERLY — Class B No. 5 ranked Waverly did what it does, leaning on one of the top defenses in the state and pulling away in the second half to down No. 6 York 35-7 Friday night. Here are my takes from the game. Waverly's defense is for real,...
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
On Friday, Nebraska Lutheran rallied past High Plains in football and moved to 3-2 on the year, thanks largely to the play of senior quarterback Trey Richert. The gunslinger completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also ran 12 times for 101 of the Knights’ 104 rushing yards and found the end zone five times on the ground. For the season, Richert is 100 of 173 for 1,565 yards and 20 TDs with just four picks. He’s also got 347 yards and 11 scores rushing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
York News-Times
Police investigating fatal shooting in alley near downtown Lincoln
Lincoln police say a man died after being shot in an alley near the downtown area early on Sunday morning. Police were called to the alley immediately south of O Street between South 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 12:06 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 30s.
York News-Times
Commissioners to take applications for treasurer position
YORK – Regretfully, the York County Commissioners will be taking applications from people interested in being appointed as county treasurer – following the death of longtime treasurer, Brenda Scavo. They recognized her passing and her commitment. “All along, Brenda did her job well, that’s what the county meant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
The Atrazine comment period to the EPA proposed rule
Upcoming EventsSept. 29: Webinar-Breaking Down Anxiety: Tools for living a less anxious life, 1-2 p.m., https://cvent.me/DWlYaO. Sept. 30: Farm Energy Management: Strategies to save on energy charges, 11 a.m., RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/v3xw. Oct. 5: Beef Quality Assurance & Transport Training, 10 a.m.-Noon, Fairgrounds, Geneva, RSVP: https://bqa.unl.edu/training-events. Oct.7: Farm Energy Management: Strategies...
York News-Times
Nebraska tweaks depth chart out of bye week
A bye week and new defensive coordinator under an interim coach have produced a few changes to the depth chart for Nebraska. Minor adjustments to the offensive line are now official in the wake of the season-ending injury to left tackling Teddy Prochazka while the biggest defensive pivot is listing Chris Kolarevic – who moved to nickel in the spring – back to inside linebacker. Shuffling among backups in the secondary is also among the differences entering Indiana week.
York News-Times
Panthers third, Broncos fifth at SNC tournament
WILBER – On Saturday morning, the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and Centennial Broncos laced up their cleats and hit the softball diamonds in Wilber, the site of the 2022 Southern Nebraska Conference tournament. FCEMF opened with a win against host Wilber-Clatonia, while Centennial fell to Fairbury. The Panthers then took...
York News-Times
County signs agreements for housing jail inmates
YORK – The York County Commissioners have signed off on agreements with Butler, Platte and Hamilton Counties for housing jail inmates when this jail is too full. In an earlier discussion about the matter, it was recognized that York County already has such an agreement – in writing – with Seward County. These written agreements will provide a basis of understanding that already exists with the other entities, as they have been housing York County overflow inmates for some time now.
York News-Times
York Public School 2022 Homecoming Week
YORK — York Public School’s 2022 Homecoming Week has begun with several activities planned to celebrate the York Dukes. On Wednesday, there will be an early dismissal along with a Spirit March in downtown York at 2:45 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., there will be a pep rally and bonfire in the York High School east parking lot.
York News-Times
Broncos get bounce-back win on the road at Milford
MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos (3-2) owned the fourth quarter at Milford on Friday night scoring 13 unanswered points in the 16-12 win C2-1 District action. Up until the fourth quarter the only points by the Centennial offense came on a 28-yard field goal by senior John Fehlhafer in the second quarter.
York News-Times
Hawks take fourth place at home invite
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks trailed the Mead Raiders 10-6 on Saturday morning in the first set, then closed out the set with a 19-4 run as they picked up their only win 2-0 over Mead. Hampton won 25-14 and 25-23 against Mead to advance in the winners bracket...
York News-Times
Hirschfeld receives Educator of the Year Award
YORK — York Public Schools agriculture teacher, Jason Hirschfeld was awarded the 2022 Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource Richard Katt CTE Educator of the Year award and was the overall Richard Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award winner. In order to be nominated for the award, the educators...
Comments / 0