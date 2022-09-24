“Never heard anyone so bad sing live” Ellie Goulding mocked on social media for her performance during Roger Federer’s farewell

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Upworthy
Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry
It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Laver Cup: Frances Tiafoe overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure Team World win and deny Roger Federer a final trophy
Frances Tiafoe proved the pantomime villain for a second time at the Laver Cup after his epic comeback downed Stefanos Tsitsipas and denied Roger Federer one final trophy before retirement. A 1-6 7-6 (11) 10-8 victory for the US Open semi-finalist in the 11th match of the Ryder Cup-style team...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Wedding Guests Are Sharing What They Never, Ever, Not-Even-For-A-Million-Dollars Want To See At A Ceremony Again
Do people actually release doves at their weddings? Haven't they seen how badly it ends for both the birds and the groom in Game of Thrones?
IN THIS ARTICLE
I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat
Roger Federer could not hide his disappointment after watching Frances Tiafoe prove the pantomime villain for a second time at the Laver Cup this weekend as his epic comeback denied the Swiss one final trophy.A 1-6 7-6 (11) 10-8 victory for the US Open semi-finalist in the 11th match of the Ryder Cup-style team competition over Stefanos Tsitsipas helped Team World taste success in the tournament at the fifth time of asking.Tiafoe’s remarkable win saw John McEnroe’s group hit the magic 13-point mark first on a dramatic and thrilling Sunday at the O2 where they claimed a maiden Laver Cup...
Caleb McLaughlin recalls racism by 'Stranger Things' fans: 'Why am I the least favorite?'
McLaughlin opened up about experiencing racism while starring on the Netflix series during an appearance at Heroes Comic Con Belgium.
Comments / 0