Fire Matt Canada or bench Mitch Trubisky: Which happens first?
At this point, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are in one of two camps: You either think the Steelers should bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett before the next game or you think the Steelers should fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. If we are being fair, neither...
Deadspin
Through 3 weeks it’s clear that the Ravens need to break the bank for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson had every reason to not be satisfied with the contract extension that the Baltimore Ravens offered him. The Ravens offered him more total money than what Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson received during the offseason, but it was the guaranteed money that didn’t line up. What has been reported is that Jackson wants something similar to the contract that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, he desires the fully guaranteed money that Watson received and NFL franchises certainly would never want to be the norm for any position, even a starting quarterback.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for
OL Justin Pugh, LB Zaven Collins should play vs. Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals could be missing another pair of starters when they take on the Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday, as receiver A.J. Green suffered a bone bruise and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence injured his hand and had surgery Monday, but it could have been worse. Two starters who exited...
Yardbarker
Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees
Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte
The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes. Follow all the action on WWL and Audacy.
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
ESPN
Buccaneers' Bowles, Brady concerned with lack of production
TAMPA, Fla. – On third-and-3 with 1:08 left in the third quarter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady dropped back, saw that the pocket around him was quickly collapsing and realized he had no open receivers downfield. After dodging two Green Bay Packers defenders, the 45-year-old took off running.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 4? Vote now.
We're four weeks into the high school football season, and this past week's slate of games again provided plenty of outstanding individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to cast your vote for the top high school football player for Week 4. The poll will wrap up...
