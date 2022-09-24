Read full article on original website
Lebanon County real estate transfers (September 1 to September 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Harold E. Dice to Jayanth J. Franklin for $195,000. James L. Zechman, Sr. Estate, Deborah K. Zechman to Deborah K. Zechman for $1. 149 West Sheridan Avenue. Brian A. and Jeanne V. Cottone to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $90,000.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Council on the Arts completes ‘Where There is Art, There is Life’ installation
Members of Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts recently grouted, polished, and applied the finishing touches of paint to their 2022 mosaic mural. The pieces to this story started to accumulate when the arts council purchased the building at 770 Cumberland St. “We’ve had artists who have wanted to paint...
Lebanon man treated for stab wounds; police not sure where alleged assault took place
Lebanon Police are investigating a stabbing that possibly occurred in the city over the weekend. Police said they were requested to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sept. 25, for a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man, police said, was identified as a 47-year-old Lebanon male, but they have not yet been able to interview him, according to the release, and are unsure where he was stabbed.
Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession
Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
PennDOT to hold weekly open house at Lebanon office
Starting this week, PennDOT will hold a weekly open house each Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland St. PennDOT is seeking Lebanon County applicants interested in temporary or permanent CDL operator positions (starting pay $21/hour), diesel and construction equipment mechanics positions (starting pay $25.91/hour), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainees (starting pay $22.33).
Elias Avenue, Emma Road residents voice their Walmart traffic concerns
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Some 90 minutes of the two-hour meeting of the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 19 were taken up by public comment, much of it dealing with a new Walmart facility. Over...
Target installs signs at Lebanon store, including for Starbucks & CVS Pharmacy
Although no opening date has been announced yet for the new Target in Lebanon, the store now has signage up, revealing a couple more details about what the retailer will offer at its 1745 Quentin Road location. Like most Target stores, the Lebanon location will feature a Starbucks cafe, putting...
DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park
DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
