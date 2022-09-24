Lebanon Police are investigating a stabbing that possibly occurred in the city over the weekend. Police said they were requested to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sept. 25, for a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man, police said, was identified as a 47-year-old Lebanon male, but they have not yet been able to interview him, according to the release, and are unsure where he was stabbed.

LEBANON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO