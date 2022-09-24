ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myerstown, PA

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lebanon man treated for stab wounds; police not sure where alleged assault took place

Lebanon Police are investigating a stabbing that possibly occurred in the city over the weekend. Police said they were requested to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sept. 25, for a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man, police said, was identified as a 47-year-old Lebanon male, but they have not yet been able to interview him, according to the release, and are unsure where he was stabbed.
LEBANON, PA
Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession

Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
LEBANON, PA
PennDOT to hold weekly open house at Lebanon office

Starting this week, PennDOT will hold a weekly open house each Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland St. PennDOT is seeking Lebanon County applicants interested in temporary or permanent CDL operator positions (starting pay $21/hour), diesel and construction equipment mechanics positions (starting pay $25.91/hour), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainees (starting pay $22.33).
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park

DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
ANNVILLE, PA

