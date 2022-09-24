“We need to reconsider the system,” Toto Wolff calls for revisions to the grid penalty rules following chaos at the Italian GP

Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Autoweek.com
Expanded F1 Schedule Increases Calls to Change Grid Penalty Rules
Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is asking Formula 1 to consider a change to the sport's penalties for using more than three power units in a season. After Monza, where the grid order was once again shaken up by a spate of grid penalties for engine component changes, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon also called for a re-think of the rule that penalizes teams grid penalties for excessive engine element changes.
SkySports
Singapore GP: Epic F1 race returns as Max Verstappen gets title chance, Mercedes target first win
The night race at Marina Bay, extremely demanding due to the heat and street circuit layout, is the first since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return is all live on Sky Sports F1. Qualifying is live on Saturday at 2pm, with...
racer.com
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend
There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
SkySports
Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China. March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 2: Australia (Melbourne) April 16: China (Shanghai) April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku) May 7: Miami (Miami)
IN THIS ARTICLE
F1 CEO Doesn’t Want New Teams Despite Seat Shortage
Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said that adding new teams to the global racing series is “not a priority,” despite a lack of seats for drivers to fill. “Adding one or two, you may open up some driving seats,” said Domenicali. “But we need to also have the right dimension in what is successful for the sport.”
