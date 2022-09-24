Barbara A. Rupel, 75, of Taylorville, entered eternal rest on September 24, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Barb was born January 7, 1947, in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of George and Betty (Graham) Dukes. She married Robert Rupel in Lafayette, IN, and later divorced. He preceded her in death, on July 11, 2016. She was known to be loving, caring, and energetic. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were most important to her. Outside of living in Brookston for 22 years, she was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, and she worked as a city bus driver for twenty years. She loved playing cards, bingo, watching crime dramas, and her ‘soaps’ – especially, Days of Our Lives.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO