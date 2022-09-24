Read full article on original website
Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
Theresa Pearl Edwards Thomas
Theresa Pearl Edwards Thomas, 86, of Kincaid, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Theresa was born October 8, 1935, in Taylorville, the daughter of Otis and Mary C. “Mamie” (Graham) Owens. She married Leslie L. Edwards on October 8, 1952, and they later divorced. Theresa then married Kenneth L. Thomas on October 14, 1978, in Kincaid. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2004.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
Darlene Patty Collebrusco
Darlene Patty Collebrusco, 88 of Taylorville passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville, IL. She was born on April 26, 1934 in Pleasant Plains, IL the daughter of Lloyd and Pearl (Pyle) Luttrell. She married John L. Collebrusco on June 15, 1954 in Taylorville, IL and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1997. She worked as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Langleyville Public Water District. Darlene was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sharpsburg, IL and the TOPS Group.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Barbara A. Rupel
Barbara A. Rupel, 75, of Taylorville, entered eternal rest on September 24, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Barb was born January 7, 1947, in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of George and Betty (Graham) Dukes. She married Robert Rupel in Lafayette, IN, and later divorced. He preceded her in death, on July 11, 2016. She was known to be loving, caring, and energetic. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were most important to her. Outside of living in Brookston for 22 years, she was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, and she worked as a city bus driver for twenty years. She loved playing cards, bingo, watching crime dramas, and her ‘soaps’ – especially, Days of Our Lives.
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Taylorville Park Board To Meet This Evening
The Taylorville Park Board will meet on Monday evening at 7 PM at the Manners Park Dining Hall in Taylorville. The board will accept the resignation of Office Administrator/Board Secretary Lisa Morillo. The board will also discuss the dog park and park property. The board will hear from maintenance superintendent Gary Brown, office administrator Lisa Morillo, and recreational director Bailey Hancock.
Democratic nominee for Macon County judge voted in Republican primary
DECATUR — In late June, Forsyth attorney Andrew Weatherford ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the judicial vacancy left by retired Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas E. Little, securing 3,611 votes. But, Weatherford's own vote wasn't among them. The Democratic candidate's couldn't be as, it turns out,...
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
Police investigate shooting in Lovington
LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating a shooting in Lovington. According to the Moultrie County Coroner a victim was being transported from Lovington to a Decatur hospital. WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
TMH Offering Free Mammograms
A local hospital is offering free breast cancer screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured during October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taylorville Memorial Hospital will be offering the screenings from 7:30 AM until 4 PM Mondays through Fridays in October at the nonprofit hospital. Appointments are required and no walk-ins will be available. To schedule an appointment call 707-5550.
This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’
I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
