dawgnation.com
PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss
Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Clayton News Daily
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
californiaexaminer.net
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
