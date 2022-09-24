ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss

Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
KENT, OH
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

