Ann Arbor, MI

WVNews

Navy nuke engineer & wife plead guilty again in Navy nuke subs espionage case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Navy engineer and his wife pleaded guilty Tuesday before Northern West Virginia U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble to felony conspiring to communicate restricted data about U.S. nuclear submarines. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, Maryland, and Diana Toebbe, 46, also of Annapolis, entered...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

