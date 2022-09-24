ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the Utah Utes

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL
On3.com

New "Inside the Trojans' Huddle" (Sept. 27): Grading the Oregon State game, previewing ASU, Musings with Arledge, Lincoln out-coached?, Pac-12 predictions, and more...

In this week’s “Inside the Trojans’ Huddle”, panelists Marc Kulkin, Chris Arledge, Kevin Bruce, and Greg Katz review and give grades – offensively and defensively – for the Oregon State game, preview Saturday night’s Arizona State game, answer the questions of whether the Oregon State DC out-coached the USC OC, Caleb Williams chances of winning the Heisman after a tough time at Oregon State, Musings with Arledge, Pac-12 Conference game predictions, and viewer questions and panel answers.
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-star SG commits to Arizona State over Nebraska

2024 four-star shooting guard Braelon Green has committed to Arizona State. Nebraska was one of three finalists for Green along with Arizona State and NC State. “I felt at home as soon as I got on campus,” Green told On3’s Joe Tipton. “I wanted to play for those coaches and I had the best relationship with that staff. The style of play fits me best.” 247 Sports Composite ranks Green as the 129th overall recruit in the 2023 class. He stands at 6’3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He attends Southern California Academy in Castaic, CA. The Cornhuskers remain top-three finalists for another 2023 four-star...
LINCOLN, NE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy

An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
TEMPE, AZ
