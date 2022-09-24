Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers
It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the Utah Utes
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A...
What several Utes said following the victory over ASU
Notable quotes from several Utes following the victory over Arizona State.
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL・
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
NFL・
‘We’ll always remember’: Utah football marks one-year anniversary of death of Aaron Lowe
During a team meeting Monday, Utah players and coaches participated in a prayer and a moment of silence in honor of Aaron Lowe, who was killed at a house party in Salt Lake City one year ago this week.
New "Inside the Trojans' Huddle" (Sept. 27): Grading the Oregon State game, previewing ASU, Musings with Arledge, Lincoln out-coached?, Pac-12 predictions, and more...
In this week’s “Inside the Trojans’ Huddle”, panelists Marc Kulkin, Chris Arledge, Kevin Bruce, and Greg Katz review and give grades – offensively and defensively – for the Oregon State game, preview Saturday night’s Arizona State game, answer the questions of whether the Oregon State DC out-coached the USC OC, Caleb Williams chances of winning the Heisman after a tough time at Oregon State, Musings with Arledge, Pac-12 Conference game predictions, and viewer questions and panel answers.
2023 4-star SG commits to Arizona State over Nebraska
2024 four-star shooting guard Braelon Green has committed to Arizona State. Nebraska was one of three finalists for Green along with Arizona State and NC State. “I felt at home as soon as I got on campus,” Green told On3’s Joe Tipton. “I wanted to play for those coaches and I had the best relationship with that staff. The style of play fits me best.” 247 Sports Composite ranks Green as the 129th overall recruit in the 2023 class. He stands at 6’3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He attends Southern California Academy in Castaic, CA. The Cornhuskers remain top-three finalists for another 2023 four-star...
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
While USC remains unbeaten, Oregon and Washington are trying to keep pace in the Pac-12
It’s USC versus the Pacific Northwest in the Pac-12. Utah could join the fun by beating Oregon State this coming Saturday, but the story of September was that outside of USC, the Northwest was the one region of the Pac-12 which clearly delivered the goods. Part of the PNW...
USC Trojans open as 26-point favorites vs. Arizona State (college football odds)
Coming off a last-minute 17-14 victory over Oregon State, where USC's offense struggled for the first time this season, it would have been safe to assume the oddsmakers might be more cautious with the Trojans going forward. Think again. The Trojans opened as 26-point favorites for their home game ...
Suns Deandre Ayton Gives Brief Response To Question About Remaining In Phoenix
At Media Day on Monday, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton briefly talked about remaining with the Suns this offseason after signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
Bleacher Report Picks Suns Best, Worst Contracts
Familiar faces litter the list of good and bad contracts for the Phoenix Suns.
