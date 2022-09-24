CBS Sports ranks Celtics wing Derrick White in the NBA's top 20 shooting guards for 2022-23

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The annual mid-September ranking season that precedes every new NBA campaign may have been delayed a bit by the breaking of the Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka scandal, but it cannot be stopped. And the folks over at CBS Sports did their part ranking shooting guards for the 2022-23 season, with Celtics wing Derrick White clocking in as the No. 19 shooting guard in the Association in their estimation.

“There were stretches during Boston’s run to the Finals, and in the Finals, when White was the most important player on the floor,” suggests CBS analyst Brad Botkin.

“He can find his 3-point shot in spurts and get in the paint to open the floor for Boston’s star scorers, but mostly he’s a two-way glue guy whose basketball IQ was described by Gregg Popovich as ‘off the charts.'”

“That the Celtics can bring a guy this impactful off the bench is a luxury,” adds the CBS analyst — and with the off-court distractions the team is currently coping with, they can use all the luxury they can get.

