mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
mmanews.com
Dana White Reveals How Much Longer He Was Given To Live
When you are as rich and powerful as Dana White, it only makes sense that you would want to know how long you have to live. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
Sean O'Malley surprised Petr Yan is a 4-1 favorite at UFC 280: 'I believe I'm better'
Sean O'Malley doesn’t agree with the betting odds for his upcoming fight against Petr Yan. According to Tipico Sportsbook, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is a +280 underdog heading into his bout with former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
mmanews.com
Rothwell Explains Why He Favored BKFC Switch Over PFL
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has explained why he decided to sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) over the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Despite being booked to face Alexander Gustafsson in May, news broke that Rothwell had requested his release from the UFC this past March. With his efforts to exit proving successful, “Big Ben” brought to a close his 13-year, 17-fight stint inside the Octagon.
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut
Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen doubles down on Marlon Vera callout: ‘I think Chito makes more sense’
Cory Sandhagen hopes his next fight is a title eliminator against Marlon Vera. At UFC Vegas 60, Sandhagen broke his two-fight skid with a fourth-round TKO victory over Song Yadong thanks to a gruesome cut above the eye. Following the win, Sandhagen called for a bout against either Vera or Merab Dvalishvili. But upon further consideration, “The Sandman” would prefer to scrap with “Chito” next.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can ‘get it’
Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN 28 videos, results: Kyoji Horiguchi sleeps ‘Kintaro’ with arm-triangle choke
Former RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi returned to Japan with a bang Sunday, choking out “Kintaro” Yuto Hokamura in the main event of RIZIN 38 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Horiguchi hadn’t fought in his native country since a first-round knockout to...
Yardbarker
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim Set for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro
A welterweight clash pitting Mounir Lazzez against Gabriel de Souza Bonfim. Multiple outlets confirmed the booking after Bonfim initially announced the bout on social media. UFC 283 marks the Las Vegas-based promotion’s first visit to Rio de Janeiro since May 2019. The event does not currently have a headliner.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/19-9/24): Shooto Champ Debuts
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for 19-year-old Shooto champion Yamato Nishikawa and entertaining flyweight Jeff Molina. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
mmanews.com
Helwani Denies Being In Showtime Doghouse After Paul Beef
Ariel Helwani is finally addressing the rumors surrounding the reason he has not been hosting media events leading up to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. Over the last few weeks, Helwani and Paul have been going back and forth over the way the YouTube boxer acted towards former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, with the MMA reporter going so far as to say that this behavior discredits any of Paul’s previous attempts to rally behind fighter pay.
mmanews.com
Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Yuto Hokamura At RIZIN 38
Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi made a statement in his MMA return at Rizin 38 on Sunday against Yuto Hokamura. Horiguchi made his return to RIZIN following a nearly two-year hiatus while competing in Bellator. He fell short of regaining the Bellator bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis before a unanimous decision loss to Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix earlier this year.
mmanews.com
Watch: Conor McGregor Fine-Tunes Wrestling Skills Ahead Of Return
Conor McGregor is looking slick in his latest wrestling training. The MMA world has been watching and waiting for news of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. Following his last bout against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg, McGregor has been working on getting himself back in top shape.
WWE・
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/18-9/24)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A rare break in UFC’s schedule did nothing to hurt the...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Casual Reaction To Bodyguard’s KO Loss
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have an attitude of indifference to his bodyguard Jizzy Mack getting brutally knocked out at Rizin 38. Mayweather returned to exhibition boxing on Sunday in a matchup against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. He looked to continue his winning ways in the ring despite being past his physical prime at 45 years old.
mmanews.com
Anderson Silva Gives Timeframe For Retirement
Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in combat sports but isn’t ready to stop quite yet. Anderson Silva has been at the top of the MMA world for several decades. He began in a professional fighting career at 22 years old and has not stopped since. He was a UFC champion and holds the record for most wins in a row. Many have Silva at the top of their greatest of all-time lists and for good reason.
mmanews.com
Watch: Pimblett Visits The Black Forge, FaceTimes McGregor
During his trip to Dublin, rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett took the time to visit The Black Forge Inn, where he interacted with owner Conor McGregor. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett heads to Ireland to celebrate the birthday of Ellis Hampson, a mixed martial arts coach at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA gym.
