Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
Widespread frost possible early in the week
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 25, 2022. Breezy with a chance of showers Sunday night. Mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The first widespread freeze of the...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
MOCA lights Duluth teal at the DECC
Saturday marked an evening for survivors of ovarian cancer and their loved ones. Light Duluth Teal took over the Harborside Ballroom at the DECC. This fundraiser helps the Minnesota ovarian cancer alliance, also known as MOCA, in their mission. They support survivors, and provide funding for critical research for better...
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
2-year-old visits her 45th U.S. National Park during trip to Minnesota
DULUTH, MN -- She may only be 2-years-old, but this little girl has already seen more of U.S. than many of us. It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old. Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie,...
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
Road Trip? Haunted Attraction One Hour From Duluth Brings Big Scares
Are you in the mood for a fun little road trip? I have the perfect spooky spot for you to head to if you want to get out of town in October and celebrate all things scary. It's a haunted attraction I've heard a lot about!. There are, of course,...
Duluth’s Council Approves 8.9% Property Tax Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday night, Duluth city council approved a 8.9% property tax levy for 2023 as proposed by Mayor Emily Larson. Now, council will report that percentage to St. Louis County by the end of the month. That number is not allowed to go higher than what...
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
The Duluth Branch of the NAACP held its second annual Decriminalize Color Rally
In Duluth, the Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Memorial was the center of a rally for the NAACP. The Duluth branch of the NAACP( https://duluthnaacp.org/) held its 2nd annual Decriminalize Color Rally. The focus of the annual event is on breaking down systemic racial inequities within the criminal justice system. “We have...
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking some residents to lock their doors and vehicles as they continue searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the man driving the car, believed to be...
3 plead guilty to murder, assault on Red Lake Reservation
Three people have pleaded guilty in federal court for their roles in a 2019 murder on Minnesota’s Red Lake Reservation. Court documents say 21-year-old Alexia Cutbank of Bemidji… 21-year-old Mia Sumner of Duluth … and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett of Redby were armed with at least one handgun when they entered a garage at the home of 23-year-old Daniel Johnson.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
