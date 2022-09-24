ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
WORLD
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
thecomeback.com

NASCAR driver’s condition updated after scary crash

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware escaped serious injury Sunday after a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford coming off turn 4, hit the outside wall hard on lap 168, then went across the track and hit the pit road wall.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission

During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Texas Motor Speedway#Toyota Motor#Speedway Motorsports#Frontstretch Com#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Wh
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.

Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR Playoffs at Texas: Live updates, highlights, results for the 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

After three races to open the 2022 Cup Series playoffs, a dozen drivers managed to survive the Round of 16, all without the benefit of a victory that would have assured them a spot in the next round. Now, the eyes of NASCAR are upon the Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth race of the playoffs and the first of the Round of 12.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy