NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out
Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR driver’s condition updated after scary crash
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware escaped serious injury Sunday after a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford coming off turn 4, hit the outside wall hard on lap 168, then went across the track and hit the pit road wall.
Popculture
NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing
A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission
During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’
This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny… The post Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’ appeared first on Outsider.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson wants to knock down Texas Motor Speedway and start over. The post Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
AthlonSports.com
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Texas) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. It’s a race name as hard to say as this track has been for teams to figure out. TMS has been an enigma, indeed, since its first race on...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Playoffs at Texas: Live updates, highlights, results for the 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
After three races to open the 2022 Cup Series playoffs, a dozen drivers managed to survive the Round of 16, all without the benefit of a victory that would have assured them a spot in the next round. Now, the eyes of NASCAR are upon the Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth race of the playoffs and the first of the Round of 12.
