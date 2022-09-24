ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks

PITTSBURGH – Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 9/26/22

West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is looking for better decision-making on the attack and inside the 18 as the Mountaineers showed some improvement in that area with a win and a tie on their road trip last week. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Providence, RI
College Sports
Providence, RI
Football
Providence, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WVNews

Turner tees off at the WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am golf tournament

Pro golfer Blain Turner of Nashville tees off at the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am golf tournament. Turner was one of 26 professional golfers that came out to compete for a $5,000 grand prize while also golfing with the over 100 amateurs that also came out. The event raised $150,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tailback#Acc
WVNews

Gun reported stolen found after amusement park shooting

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A gun found after a shooting over the weekend at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers, had been reported stolen in Ohio last year, authorities said. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WVNews

Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy