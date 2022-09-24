Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
WVNews
Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks
PITTSBURGH – Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
WVNews
Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
WVNews
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 9/26/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is looking for better decision-making on the attack and inside the 18 as the Mountaineers showed some improvement in that area with a win and a tie on their road trip last week. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
West Virginia volleyball can't make 2-0 set lead stick in loss to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-7) fell to Texas Tech (12-2) in five sets to open Big 12 Conference play at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Saturday. The Mountaineers came out of the gate strong, taking the first two sets by scores of 27-25...
WVNews
Turner tees off at the WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am golf tournament
Pro golfer Blain Turner of Nashville tees off at the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am golf tournament. Turner was one of 26 professional golfers that came out to compete for a $5,000 grand prize while also golfing with the over 100 amateurs that also came out. The event raised $150,000.
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament begins with shotgun start
Golfers scatter after the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start. Despite some scattered rain to begin the day and following popup showers, the tournament went off without a hitch to help raise $150,000 for UHC's nursing program.
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament raises $150,000 for Bridgeport (West Virginia) nursing program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held the fourth annual United Hospital Center Pro-Am Tournament at Pete Dye Golf Course Monday to benefit the WVU School of Nursing program on UHC’s campus. “This year benefits our skills lab for our new nursing school at United Hospital Center....
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament held at Pete Dye Golf Course
Pete Dye Golf Course hosted the fourth annual WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Monday. The event was at capacity again after amateurs and professionals alike came out to raise money for the WVU Medicine UHC nursing program.
WVNews
Gun reported stolen found after amusement park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A gun found after a shooting over the weekend at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers, had been reported stolen in Ohio last year, authorities said. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found...
WVNews
University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling…
WVNews
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
WVNews
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital helps to expand women's healthcare services
With the opening of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, WVU Medicine is able to provide a more comprehensive and expansive array of healthcare for women across the state, from endometriosis to infertility and each step of a woman’s pregnancy. Allison Suttle, MD, interim chair of the WVU...
