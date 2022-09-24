ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

United Airlines grounds planes as it completes inspections

Recent travel hassles and airline cancelations may have been heightened this week as United Airlines canceled about 18 flights this week. Some United planes were pulled from service when the carrier realized that some of its Boeing 777-200 planes had not undergone required inspections of the front edges of the wings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals

Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air

Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners

Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
CARS
The Associated Press

Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

