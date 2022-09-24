Read full article on original website
Related
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
FOXBusiness
United Airlines grounds planes as it completes inspections
Recent travel hassles and airline cancelations may have been heightened this week as United Airlines canceled about 18 flights this week. Some United planes were pulled from service when the carrier realized that some of its Boeing 777-200 planes had not undergone required inspections of the front edges of the wings.
Plane Passenger's Method to Get More Leg Room on Flight Outrages Internet
"Generally speaking, I hate people," one user said as the internet turned against the space-grabbing passenger.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Sustainable jet fuel is taking off with commercial airlines
A snapshot from Air Company and US Air Force's SAF test flight. Air CompanyJetBlue, the US Air Force, and others are investing in a greener type of fuel.
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
mrobusinesstoday.com
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
FOXBusiness
Biden to require airlines, travel sites to disclose all fees to air travelers
The Biden administration is announcing a proposed rule that would require airlines and travel search sites to include all fees in airline ticket prices that are displayed to customers, as part of a broader federal effort to help consumers cope with rising inflation. The Department of Transportation (DOT) said President...
freightwaves.com
Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air
Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
torquenews.com
Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners
Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
CARS・
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0