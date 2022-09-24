The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets did not get off to a hot start to the 2022-23 college football season, losing three of their first four games of the year with the only win coming against FCS opponent Western Carolina. With the poor start to this season and the fact that the team has only won three games in each of its past three seasons, Georgia Tech is looking to make a major change in leadership.

