ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin's Anemic Performance Is Good Thing, Analyst Claims

Edward Moya, market analyst at broker Oanda, recently told Barron's that Bitcoin's anemic performance suggests that the cryptocurrency's long-term holders remain unfazed by the ongoing market turbulence. Oanda argues that the crypto king, which is known for its high volatility, is supposed to significantly underperform the equities market. For instance,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doge#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Shib Price Analysis#Shib Usd
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action

Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
STOCKS
u.today

MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched

On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
STOCKS
u.today

LUNC Trading Volumes Jump 153% Amid Token Rebound; What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin on-chain metrics suggest bottom is now in

By examining specific metrics, on-chain research published on Aug. 21 suggested that the Bitcoin bottom was close but not in yet. Revisiting these metrics a month later shows it is all changed. However, investors should be aware that this does not necessarily mean the price of Bitcoin cannot fall further from current prices.
MARKETS
u.today

LUNC Socials Exploding Might Be Sign of Imminent Dump, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy