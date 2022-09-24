Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today
Bitcoin's Anemic Performance Is Good Thing, Analyst Claims
Edward Moya, market analyst at broker Oanda, recently told Barron's that Bitcoin's anemic performance suggests that the cryptocurrency's long-term holders remain unfazed by the ongoing market turbulence. Oanda argues that the crypto king, which is known for its high volatility, is supposed to significantly underperform the equities market. For instance,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action
Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
u.today
MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched
On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
u.today
LUNC Trading Volumes Jump 153% Amid Token Rebound; What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin on-chain metrics suggest bottom is now in
By examining specific metrics, on-chain research published on Aug. 21 suggested that the Bitcoin bottom was close but not in yet. Revisiting these metrics a month later shows it is all changed. However, investors should be aware that this does not necessarily mean the price of Bitcoin cannot fall further from current prices.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Adds Nearly 36,000 Holders Since June Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
The price trend of Shiba Inu has been following the rest of the cryptocurrency market and remains negative. Notably, SHIB is still seeking to reclaim the high points it reached last year, when the value and popularity of the meme coin surged. As of this writing, SHIB is trading at...
u.today
LUNC Socials Exploding Might Be Sign of Imminent Dump, Here's Why
