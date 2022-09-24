Read full article on original website
Janet L. Ejlersen
Janet L. Ejlersen, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born on January 18, 1954 in Kearney and attended elementary school. Janet moved to Beatrice State Developmental Center in 1966. She enjoyed shopping, celebrating holidays, doing crafts, listening to music, especially Elvis and spending time with her family.
Terry M. Higgins
Terry M. Higgins, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on February 27, 1951 in Pawnee City to Duane and Lorena (Kruse) Higgins. Terry served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from May 29, 1969 to February 10, 1972. He worked several jobs in construction and plumbing. Terry married Theda Frerichs on September 15, 1993 at Coryell Park in Nemaha County, Nebraska. He enjoyed being outdoors and in the sun, gardening, yard work, crossword puzzles, his favorite TV shows and various activities and life lessons with his step grandsons.
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
Missing inmate turns himself in to authorities
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate convicted in central Nebraska who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday, Clifford Brown went to the Omaha Police Department, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Brown was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center.
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Rock Port teen injured in Highway 275 accident
HAMBURG - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle, injury accident in Atchison County Saturday. A 15-year-old old Rock Port, Mo., boy was driving a Chevy Silverado that left Highway 275 south of Hamburg and went down an embankment before striking the ground. The youth was taken to Grape Community...
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash. Omaha Police said Tuesday morning that 30-year-old Joseph M. Zadina, of Omaha, died at an area hospital. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said...
Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, said 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found on Sunday at 5:14 a.m. Meyers said personnel at the DCDC immediately started life-saving care...
Firefighters respond to stove top, shed fires
NEBRASKA CITY – Firefighters responded to a cooking fire fire Sept. 22 and rural shed fire on Sept. 25. Three units and 23 firefighters responded Thursday evening to the Caydee Henson residence at 805 Fourth Corso. Firefighters investigated a stove top fire and ventilated. Four units and 19 firefighters...
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. near 81st and Maple. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Man in critical condition after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. OPD said officers were dispatched to the Omaha Lounge, 666 N 114th St, for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the 24-year-old victim down inside the...
