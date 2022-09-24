Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dreaming Whilst Black’: A24 Boards Full Season Of Adjani Salmon’s BBC Three Web Comedy
Euphoria maker A24 is on board to co-produce and distribute a full season of acclaimed BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black. The order comes after an award-winning pilot last year and four years after creator Adjani Salmon released his original short-form online series of the same name through the BBC. The series will air in 2023, with indie film studio A24 selling it internationally. The pilot’s producer Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou) is co-producing the six-part series, which comes from Salmon, whose pilot last year won him a BAFTA Craft Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and the Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TV tonight: Stanley Tucci and David Tennant star in Steven Moffat’s thrilling new drama
A death row prisoner, the vicar of a small English parish and a missing maths tutor converge in Inside Man. Plus: a gripping finale in The Suspect. Here’s what to watch this evening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Gets HBO Premiere Date
HBO has set a Halloween Eve premiere date for the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, from Mike White. The seven-episode series debuts Sunday, October 30 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The Hawaii-set first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 First-Look Photos – Gallery Season 2 heads to Italy. Set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and...
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
‘You’ Season 4 Teaser: Joe’s New Name Revealed As He Starts Over In London
Goodbye, Joe Goldberg, and say hello to Professor Jonathan Moore. That is Joe’s new alias in You season 4 as he starts a new life in London. In the first season 4 teaser, which premiered during Netflix’s TUDUM event on September 24, Joe says that “living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited days and longing. No, this time I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.”
TV Fanatic
Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works. And now we have our first look. Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
ComicBook
Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members
Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.
Richard Hammond Reveals Insurance Issues With The Grand Tour: “We Lie”
Richard Hammond, has explained the issues with gaining insurance for The Grand Tour specials, especially after co-host James May’s awful crash on The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Speaking with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Hammond was asked by Schofield about how they can even get insurance anymore. Schofield asked: “I can’t […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals Insurance Issues With The Grand Tour: “We Lie” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Rare photos from 1980 show Princess Diana and Camilla, Queen Consort, supporting King Charles III at a horse race
Photographers captured Diana and Camilla chatting together at the Ludlow Racecourse where Charles was competing.
Hilary Mantel’s ‘The Mirror and the Light’ BBC Adaptation Will Continue as a ‘Memorial’ to Great British Author (EXCLUSIVE)
At the time of her untimely death, British author Hilary Mantel was consulting on the TV adaptation of her most recent novel, “The Mirror and the Light” — the conclusion to her critically acclaimed Tudor trilogy that began with “Wolf Hall.” The two-time Booker Prize-winning author’s sudden death at 70 was announced on Friday by her publishers, sending shockwaves among her fans and the literary and TV industries — but especially her inner circle of collaborators who were in constant touch with Mantel. Peter Kosminsky, the BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated director and screenwriter, has known Mantel for “many, many years,” he...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Says 90-Minute Farewell Episode Is "For the Whovians"
Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode is one for the fans, the star says. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, titled "The Power of the Doctor," will be the Whittaker final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, as it sees Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC and BBC America revealed new images from the episode last week, and now Whittaker is speaking to Empire Magazine about the episode, with another new photo. Whittaker says the 90-minute special is going to be one longtime Doctor Who fans will appreciate "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker says. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."
TV Fanatic
YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed
Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
‘The Kings of the World’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best Film
Laura Mora’s Columbian drama The Kings of the World has won the Golden Shell for best film at the 2022 San Sebastián film festival, Spain’s premiere film fest. Mora’s sophomore feature follows five young men growing up on the streets of Medellín who set off on a journey in search of the promised land. Best director went to Japanese filmmaker Genki Kawamura for dementia-focused drama Hyakka, his feature debut. Kawamura is best known as the producer of such hit Japanese animated features as Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019). More from The Hollywood ReporterAustralian TV Veterans Launch Production...
Is the Psychological Thriller Film 'Knock at the Cabin' Based on a Book?
Watch out movie world — M. Knight Shyamalan is back with a new psychological thriller titled Knock at the Cabin. Dave Bautista plays the leader of a group that believes they are chosen to prevent the apocalypse. Article continues below advertisement. But why does Dave's group tie up Jonathan...
Comments / 0