Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode is one for the fans, the star says. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, titled "The Power of the Doctor," will be the Whittaker final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, as it sees Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC and BBC America revealed new images from the episode last week, and now Whittaker is speaking to Empire Magazine about the episode, with another new photo. Whittaker says the 90-minute special is going to be one longtime Doctor Who fans will appreciate "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker says. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO