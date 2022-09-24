Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU
Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland teases return of script Terps helmet for Michigan State showdown
The Maryland Terrapins hinted at a classic uniform design that might be coming back soon. The football team changed its profile picture on Twitter to a throwback helmet on Monday. The new the profile picture has a an all red helmet with a different font style with the word “Terps”...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses blocking outside noise during Michigan State's current struggles
Mel Tucker and Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, and it wasn’t the first disappointing loss of the young season. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State. The Spartans lost 39-28 to an unranked Washington Huskies...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses Michigan State biting off more than it can chew in nonconference play
Tom Izzo spoke about Michigan State basketball’s nonconference schedule on Monday. He talked about how crazy it could be for the Spartans per Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. Michigan State will be facing some tough opponents in its nonconference slate. Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, and Notre Dame are just...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All
Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains why he is excited for the future under JJ McCarthy
Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a talent such as JJ McCarthy leading the way for the Michigan Wolverines. He spoke on Michigan’s quarterback position Monday, touching on what it is that makes McCarthy so exciting moving forward, despite there still being a long way to go until he’s a polished product.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley comments on injuries sustained by Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett in loss to Michigan
Maryland lost its first game of the 2022 season, but it may have lost more with the injuries to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, confirmed by head coach Michael Locksley. After the game, Locksley said that Jarrett suffered a head injury and Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in the 34-27 road loss to No. 4 Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on potential minutes restriction for Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo said Monday at Michigan State basketball’s media days that any minute restrictions for Jaden Akins when he returns will be up to doctors. Akins has been dealing with a foot injury and recently had surgery, leaving him out for at least a month, but he will likely be ready to return for Michigan State’s opener on November 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker remains confident in Michigan State's coaching staff despite bad losses
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not panicking or ready to fire any of his coaches as he has confidence the Spartans will flip the season around after being dominated in Week 4 34-7 at home. Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss of the 2022 season after losing...
Comments / 0