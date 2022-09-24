ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Eagles Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave sack Carson Wentz on back to back plays

The Eagles know better than anybody that pressuring Carson Wentz early in games can lead to enormous dividends for the opposing defense. Philadelphia is sending a message to their former No. 2 overall pick, as Fletcher Cox has two sacks, including a scenario where he and Javon Hargrave combined for back-to-back sacks on the Commanders quarterback.
Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jets announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.
