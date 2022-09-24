ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rewind: Arizona Cardinals settle for field goals while Rams score touchdowns

The Los Angeles Rams scored touchdowns while the Arizona Cardinals settled for field goals. The result was a 20-12 victory by the Rams on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.  The Rams built a 13-6 halftime lead before adding another touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Cardinals did a little bit of everything just to get the three field goals.  ...
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
FOX Sports

Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Yardbarker

Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles

Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
Yardbarker

Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
NBC Sports

Eagles promote Covey from practice squad

For the third straight week – and the final week – the Eagles have promoted undrafted rookie Britain Covey from the practice squad to the game-day roster. The Eagles released Covey on Aug. 30 as part of final cuts and signed him a day later to the practice squad. He was a game-day elevation for both the Lions and Vikings games and has been the Eagles’ punt returner in both games.
