For the third straight week – and the final week – the Eagles have promoted undrafted rookie Britain Covey from the practice squad to the game-day roster. The Eagles released Covey on Aug. 30 as part of final cuts and signed him a day later to the practice squad. He was a game-day elevation for both the Lions and Vikings games and has been the Eagles’ punt returner in both games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO