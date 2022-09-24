Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
Rewind: Arizona Cardinals settle for field goals while Rams score touchdowns
The Los Angeles Rams scored touchdowns while the Arizona Cardinals settled for field goals. The result was a 20-12 victory by the Rams on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. The Rams built a 13-6 halftime lead before adding another touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Cardinals did a little bit of everything just to get the three field goals. ...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss. The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this...
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Eagles Dominate Commanders with DeVonta Smith, Marauding Defense
The defense sacked Carson Wentz eight times while DeVonta Smth set a career-high in receiving yards and put on a show
Yardbarker
Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles
Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
NBC Sports
Eagles promote Covey from practice squad
For the third straight week – and the final week – the Eagles have promoted undrafted rookie Britain Covey from the practice squad to the game-day roster. The Eagles released Covey on Aug. 30 as part of final cuts and signed him a day later to the practice squad. He was a game-day elevation for both the Lions and Vikings games and has been the Eagles’ punt returner in both games.
Comments / 0