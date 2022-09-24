ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
SFGate

Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip

“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
Black Enterprise

Amazon Freevee to Feature Unscripted, Faith-Based Content From Renowned Spiritual Leader Bishop T.D. Jakes

Today, Amazon Freevee and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a two-year deal to stream the spiritual leader’s most-loved sermons on the service in the U.S. beginning Dec. 1. The deal includes streaming rights in the U.S., UK, and Germany, with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of the Bishop’s most treasured new and archived sermons and interviews.
The Guardian

Sky signals end of satellite dishes on homes amid move to streaming

The end of the satellite television dish is in sight after Sky said it would start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box. Although Sky has denied claims it will stop installing new satellite dishes next year, one source at the company suggested it is ultimately a matter of “when, not if” the company ultimately decides to move to internet streaming as standard.
CBS Sacramento

The New Season: The most anticipated new films, music, books, TV/streaming and art

Be on the lookout for these new releases and events in the coming months.Movies"Avatar: The Way of Water"James Cameron's 2009 science fiction epic was one of the most effective uses ever of 3-D photography in capturing the alien world of Pandora and its indigenous inhabitants, the blue, 10-foot-tall Na'vi. Cameron is now back with the first of four projected sequels, much of which is set underwater. (In addition to blockbusters, Cameron has also directed documentaries about deep-sea exploration, so he is in his element.)Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana recreate their roles, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return, even...
Popular Science

Graphic novel with AI-generated art gets unprecedented copyright

As interest grows for AI-assisted artwork programs like DALL-E, so do the controversies surrounding their legal and ethical implications. The newest example of this nebulous realm might be its thorniest yet. As Ars Technica and elsewhere reported yesterday, New York-based artist Kris Kashtanova claims to be the first known artist to receive a US copyright registration for Zayra of the Dawn, a graphic novel featuring latent diffusion AI-assisted artwork.
The New York Times

Sundance Liked Her Documentary on Terrorism, Until Muslim Critics Didn’t

Meg Smaker, filmmaker of "Jihad Rehab," in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022. (Tai Power Seeff/The New York Times) Meg Smaker felt exhilarated last November. After 16 months filming inside a Saudi rehabilitation center for accused terrorists, she learned that her documentary “Jihad Rehab” was invited to the 2022 Sundance Festival, one of the most prestigious showcases in the world.
