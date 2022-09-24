ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north

Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Tim Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Canada#Wind Speeds#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall foliage forecast

A last-minute assist from Mother Nature is not likely enough to produce colorful fall foliage displays in one area of the country known for its prolific seasonal scenery, but leaf-peepers in places nearby can expect a treat this year. After the third-hottest summer in the United States on record, many...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time

The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, 2022, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities. Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds. Merbok also hit during the fall subsistence harvest season, when the region’s Indigenous communities are stocking up food for the winter. Rick Thoman, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained why...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Claim Rapid Intensification of Hurricanes is Becoming More Common Due to Climate Change

The rapid intensification of hurricanes is becoming more common due to climate change, according to scientists. The warning came days after Hurricane Ian rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean region as it passed over the "ultra-warm waters" of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as when Super Typhoon Noru rapidly became more powerful within 24 hours when it struck the Philippines this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Stink bugs spreading rapidly to new parts of US due to climate change, study warns

Invasive, crop-eating, and foul-smelling stink bugs could become more widespread in the US due to climate change, a new study has warned.The research, published recently in the journal Pest Management Science, found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) in the US by about 70 per cent.Scientists, including those from the Washington State University, assessed data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. “Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Three rivers across the globe are under threat

From powering towns with electricity to supplying people with food and water, rivers are the lifelines of modern civilization. But relentless heat waves and drought have caused the vital waterways to dry up. A global special report on the water emergency affecting billions around the world. NBC Correspondents Steve Patterson, Matt Bradley, and Janis Mackey Frayer are at the Colorado River, the Rhine River in Germany, and the Yangtze River in China to see the effect of climate change on three rivers critical to their regions.Sept. 25, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy