44 DIY Decor Ideas To Spruce Up Your Home Instantly

"I can't take credit for this because it's my little sister's invention, but I can tell you how she made it! First, she cut open a hula hoop, emptied out the weights inside, and attached it to a broom handle (without the brush head!). To attach the two, she used E6000 adhesive and then tied the two pieces together with yarn: she says the knot's called diagonal lashing.

Once that dried overnight, she took more yarn and wrapped it all around the hula hoop and wove it around the frame. Needless to say, I treasure this headboard, not only because the price was right (materials were about $30), but also because it was made ~with love~."

— Natalie Brown