ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

44 DIY Decor Ideas To Spruce Up Your Home Instantly

By Natalie Brown
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qavWA_0i93flk500

We rounded up the easiest ways to for you to spruce up and organize your home instantly. Keep scrolling for the craftiest decor ideas from DIY blogs and BuzzFeed staffers.

1. Draw on dollar-store dishes to make your own Marimekko-inspired set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swIpO_0i93flk500

Get the tutorial here .

markmontanoblogs.blogspot.com

2. Customize inexpensive pillow covers with fabric paint and masking tape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etd3K_0i93flk500

Here's how to make these.

homemadebycarmona.com

3. Add some nature to your walls with DIY leaf art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGTRy_0i93flk500

Palm leaves have never looked so cool. Full tutorial at Monsterscircus .

monsterscircus.com

4. Make your own clock with a simple clock kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owLLz_0i93flk500

Here's how to make one with marble contact paper.

twineandtable.com

5. Make a lil' wool cactus to store your pins in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0Bt4_0i93flk500

Full tutorial at Delia Creates .

deliacreates.com

6. Build your own set of honeycomb-shaped shelves out of popsicle sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGq1g_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial.

BuzzFeed

7. Make a hula hoop headboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMuCS_0i93flk500

"I can't take credit for this because it's my little sister's invention, but I can tell you how she made it! First, she cut open a hula hoop, emptied out the weights inside, and attached it to a broom handle (without the brush head!). To attach the two, she used E6000 adhesive and then tied the two pieces together with yarn: she says the knot's called diagonal lashing.

Once that dried overnight, she took more yarn and wrapped it all around the hula hoop and wove it around the frame. Needless to say, I treasure this headboard, not only because the price was right (materials were about $30), but also because it was made ~with love~."

Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown/BuzzFeed

8. Construct a light-up marquee sign in the shape of whatever word you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIVqV_0i93flk500

Full tutorial at Homey Oh My .

homeyohmy.com

9. Paint a simple canvas drop cloth to make a patterned rug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvZvt_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial , which includes a review for how well it actually works as a rug.

welivedhappilyeverafter.com

10. Frame your posters with wooden slats and twine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Au0bD_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial.

oleanderandpalm.com

11. Attach a wooden base to a basic plastic planter for a midcentury-inspired cactus garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzESG_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial.

sugarandcloth.com

12. Paint two discarded bricks and use them as bookends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qpl71_0i93flk500

Assuming your shelves aren't packed end-to-end. Here's the tutorial.

athomeinlove.com

13. Build a vintage-y breakfast tray out of plywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmQu3_0i93flk500

Find the instructions here .

lizmarieblog.com

14. Print out your favorite photos and tape them to a gift box or shoe box lids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRi1K_0i93flk500

Then decorate the sides of the lids with washi tape, and hang on removable adhesive hooks. Here's the tutorial.

damasklove.com

15. Create this super cute wall grid that's actually just a few wire shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r52V3_0i93flk500

"When I moved into my new place, I knew I wanted to try something different for my headboard. I loved the wire wall grid from Urban Outfitters but ya girl is balling on a budget. So I decided to make something similar myself and, after dragging my mom through every aisle in Home Depot, we were struck by inspiration in the middle of the closet section. Basically, we bought three wire shelves ( $6.02 ) and hung them flat against the wall. Because the shelves were so light, I only had to use a few nails to keep them on the wall (gotta get that security deposit back) and now I can fall asleep under string lights and pictures of my friends and family."

Delaney Strunk

Delaney Strunk//BuzzFeed

16. Give your fridge a polka-dot makeover with contact paper dots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHMuY_0i93flk500

Is this silly? Yes. Is it also delightful? Uh huh. Get the instructions here .

athomeinlove.com

17. Make your own trendy marble and gold side table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZ2p2_0i93flk500

Liquid nails is your friend! Get the tutorial at Sugar and Cloth .

sugarandcloth.com

18. Embrace minimalism with this cinder-block desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2QtT_0i93flk500

The blocks are so sturdy you don't even need glue to keep the tabletop in place. Get the tutorial at The Merry Thought .

themerrythought.com

19. Organize your measuring cups and spoons with these adhesive hooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvZZo_0i93flk500

"I used 10 hooks to hang up my measuring spoons on the inside of a kitchen cabinet. It took all of 10 minutes, most of which I spent making sure the hooks were spaced so the cabinet could still shut neatly. If it gets too confusing with the measurement labels face in, I might just label them on the back too. Time will tell!"

Elizabeth Lilly

Elizabeth Lilly/BuzzFeed

20. Spend a rainy day in front of the TV making your own rug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPWfp_0i93flk500

And look how cozy it looks! Get the tutorial at Paper & Stitch .

papernstitchblog.com

21. Paint your vinyl or linoleum flooring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2B3X_0i93flk500

Read the tutorial here .

designertrapped.com

22. Decorate your fridge with washi tape or spray paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtzQ7_0i93flk500

Find the tutorial from The Every Girl here .

theeverygirl.com

23. Knit this bulky blanket that's warm in the winter and gorgeous year-round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxBNl_0i93flk500

"This blanket is the warmest, cuddliest thing I own. It's not incredibly soft or anything, being merino wool, but it's gorgeous. On the coldest winter nights, when the heater just isn't doing it, I like to spread it on top of my duvet, and it's heavy enough it feels like a hug...(Oh, and while you don't have to be an experienced knitter to make this, I wouldn't recommend making this your very first project ever. Or your second.) "

Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown//BuzzFeed

24. Framing your bathroom mirror will make it "sit" nicely with the rest of your decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UocM9_0i93flk500

Especially if you're going for a rustic style. Get the directions here .

lizmarieblog.com

25. Turn your address number into an address planter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuSvu_0i93flk500

Project tutorial here .

shanty-2-chic.com

26. Throw some glitter onto your pillows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqV70_0i93flk500

Get the tutorial here .

highondiy.com

27. Spruce up your mirror by glueing tiles around the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGWND_0i93flk500

Read on to redo your mirror.

thesitsgirls.com

28. Make an easy bar for your balcony out of a piece of countertop and table legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkplE_0i93flk500

This is actually an IKEA hack .

ikeahackers.net

29. Balance a marble tile on a copper pipe frame for a pretty plant stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaA06_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial.

abubblylife.com

30. Build your own hanging wooden shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCtEx_0i93flk500

"First, I measured out how long I wanted the shelves. I went to the hardware store to have boards cut to my ideal dimensions (around $25), and picked out the perfect wood stain. (I obviously had to ask someone for help, because I had ZERO idea what the heck I was doing because what even is a wood stain, but the Home Depot peeps were super helpful). I then got $1 metal brackets that were a not-so-cute gray, so I bought a metallic black spray paint to give them a new color. I went home, stained the wood (after sanding it down), let it dry, and hung the shelves up all in a day. It’s so incredibly easy, and after all was said and done, I have five beautiful shelves that only cost me around $60!"

Kayla Suazo

Kayla Suazo/BuzzFeed

31. Adhere copper leaf to a framed mirror that you already own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaeVp_0i93flk500

Here's how to make it.

homeyohmy.com

32. Glue old picture frames onto wooden boxes for pretty framed shadow shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2OVQ_0i93flk500

Here's how to make them.

shanty-2-chic.com

33. Add some frills by making your own wall hanging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzD4O_0i93flk500

"I decided to take matters into my own hands and bought two metal hoops (they were from the fake flower section in Michaels) and some gray yarn, which happened to be on sale. All I did was knot four strings onto the hoop. I needed about eight of these knots on the smaller hoop, and ten on the larger one. Afterward, I decided to give it a bit of a haircut and cut the string to make a cute diagonal pattern."

Nichole Francois

Nichole Francois/BuzzFeed

34. Add simple legs to an Ikea table top for a midcentury-style coffee table, if you prefer to skip the cushioned ottoman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pabqu_0i93flk500

It's cheap, and you could probably put it together in an afternoon. Here's how.

ajoyfulriot.com

35. Construct this vertical storage solution for pots and pans that save a ton of space and take less than ten minutes to set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afXzd_0i93flk500

"My kitchen is so small and cluttered that, for a while, I was eating peanut butter for dinner rather than try to cook. I was obsessed with the pegboard storage ideas on Pinterest for forever, but because I'm moving out in four months, it was a hard no on any legit installations. I found these magnetic hooks that hold up to 12 pounds on Amazon which was great because it just so happens that we have a giant metal door right next to the fridge. Now, we have so much more cabinet space and I don’t have to take everything out to get to the big pot. As a bonus, I had a few leftover to hang our measuring cups and potholders on the fridge!"

Emily Shwake

Emily Shwake/BuzzFeed

36. Give an old globe a second life by cutting it in half and adding a clock kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mncmp_0i93flk500

View the tutorial .

molliepop.com

37. Cover an ugly planter in pretty rocks for your front steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJRRX_0i93flk500

So maybe you don't have a wrap-around porch, but that doesn't mean what you do have has to be boring. Here's how to do this.

centsationalgirl.com

38. Screw some hairpin legs to a stained or painted crate to create a cute storage space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z59rr_0i93flk500

Here's how. Bonus: you get a little more bookshelf space

dwellbeautiful.com

39. Turn a 1x1 cubby into a sleek side table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLCtw_0i93flk500

This would work in your bedroom or next to your sofa. Find the tutorial here .

sugarandcloth.com

40. Adhere some gold leaf to canvas pillow covers to make statement pillows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPX8y_0i93flk500

Here's the tutorial, although you might want to paint a pre-made cover instead of using fabric glue to make your own.

thegatheredhome.com

41. Decorate your flower vases with a confetti design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q98A1_0i93flk500

Get the tutorial here .

hisugarplum.blogspot.com

42. Use fabric medium and acrylic paint to turn a cheap remnant rug into a custom statement piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNd4S_0i93flk500

Learn how to paint the remnant here .

upcycledtreasures.com

43. Become an overnight artíste with this easy art idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aLI4_0i93flk500

Get the tutorial here .

oheverythinghandmade.com

44. Finally, repurpose any type of wood pallet into a rustic wall clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfl8a_0i93flk500

View the tutorial.

lizmarieblog.com

This article contains content from Natalie Brown, Jemima Skelley, Peggy Wang, Emily Shwake, Mallory McInnis, Rachel Sanders, Alison Caporimo, and Alessia Santoro. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Storage Ideas#Spruce#Diy#Spray Paint#Home Depot#Monsterscircus
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy