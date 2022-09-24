ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
JC Post

Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
