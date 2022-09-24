Read full article on original website
Related
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Hurricane Ian on path toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
Puerto Rico's governor has requested the U.S. government waive a federal law and allow more fuel shipments to the island over concerns of a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida
Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0