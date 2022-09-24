If you're getting into the Halloween spirit, this is one decoration you may want to skip. It's that time of year when the days are getting cooler, and Halloween is just around the corner. This is the time many of us bust out the Halloween decorations and get our homes ready for the spooky season, and upcoming trick-or-treaters. One really popular Halloween decoration is fake spiderwebs. Many people buy the bags of "spiderwebs" because they're a cheap and easy way to add a scary look to your yard. I've seen people stretch them over their bushes and front porches to add a really eerie feel to their yard. However over recent years its become an issue for wildlife, and one wildlife rehabber has spoken out about the damage these fake spider webs can cause.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO