Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dreaming Whilst Black’: A24 Boards Full Season Of Adjani Salmon’s BBC Three Web Comedy
Euphoria maker A24 is on board to co-produce and distribute a full season of acclaimed BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black. The order comes after an award-winning pilot last year and four years after creator Adjani Salmon released his original short-form online series of the same name through the BBC. The series will air in 2023, with indie film studio A24 selling it internationally. The pilot’s producer Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou) is co-producing the six-part series, which comes from Salmon, whose pilot last year won him a BAFTA Craft Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and the Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award...
‘Big Brother’ EP Natalka Znak Says Reaching Beyond “Hardcore Viewers” Will Be “Hard Job” For ITV Reboot – RTS London
Big Brother exec producer Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” to reach beyond hardcore fans when the reality format is rebooted for ITV. Znak, the creator of major franchises including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen and now overseeing Banijay labels Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, described her quandary of appealing to hardcore fans who want the show to remain as it was while attracting new ones. “TV has moved on since the days we loved watching people eat their cornflakes,” she added. “I’m having conversations with so many hardcore fans who are saying ‘Don’t touch it’ but I think they will...
‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Footage
Netflix has released the first official footage of its “Bridgerton” prequel, officially titled “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” during the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. The new limited series spinoff will chronicle the early years of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline. Here’s the official logline from Netflix: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man
David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Who Played Young Damon and Young Stefan?
'The Vampire Diaries' featured Stefan and Damon's mother returning from the dead, prompting a flashback scene to their childhood — here's who played the child versions of the Salvatore brothers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Gets HBO Premiere Date
HBO has set a Halloween Eve premiere date for the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, from Mike White. The seven-episode series debuts Sunday, October 30 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The Hawaii-set first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 First-Look Photos – Gallery Season 2 heads to Italy. Set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and...
‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look
UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
Jeremy Clarkson Shocked At Grand Tour Stunt: “Our Reputation Is Not Brilliant”
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about possibly one of the strangest challenges that he did with co-stars James May and Richard Hammond, on The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. The action and drama packed episode has been released today on Prime Video. One of the challenges in the show involved the trio towing professional skiers behind their rally cars.
ComicBook
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama
Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
Rare photos from 1980 show Princess Diana and Camilla, Queen Consort, supporting King Charles III at a horse race
Photographers captured Diana and Camilla chatting together at the Ludlow Racecourse where Charles was competing.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead post-apocalyptic game adaptation
HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – check it out above. Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.
Sky signals end of satellite dishes on homes amid move to streaming
The end of the satellite television dish is in sight after Sky said it would start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box. Although Sky has denied claims it will stop installing new satellite dishes next year, one source at the company suggested it is ultimately a matter of “when, not if” the company ultimately decides to move to internet streaming as standard.
Popculture
'The Last of Us' First Teaser Released by HBO Max
HBO released the first teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated The Last Of Us series on Monday. The show is inspired by the critically acclaimed 2013 video game written by Neil Druckmann that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stars as the game's protagonist, Joel, while Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey stars as Ellie. The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.
Comments / 0