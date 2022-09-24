ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’: A24 Boards Full Season Of Adjani Salmon’s BBC Three Web Comedy

Euphoria maker A24 is on board to co-produce and distribute a full season of acclaimed BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black. The order comes after an award-winning pilot last year and four years after creator Adjani Salmon released his original short-form online series of the same name through the BBC. The series will air in 2023, with indie film studio A24 selling it internationally. The pilot’s producer Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou) is co-producing the six-part series, which comes from Salmon, whose pilot last year won him a BAFTA Craft Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and the Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ EP Natalka Znak Says Reaching Beyond “Hardcore Viewers” Will Be “Hard Job” For ITV Reboot – RTS London

Big Brother exec producer Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” to reach beyond hardcore fans when the reality format is rebooted for ITV. Znak, the creator of major franchises including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen and now overseeing Banijay labels Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, described her quandary of appealing to hardcore fans who want the show to remain as it was while attracting new ones. “TV has moved on since the days we loved watching people eat their cornflakes,” she added. “I’m having conversations with so many hardcore fans who are saying ‘Don’t touch it’ but I think they will...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Footage

Netflix has released the first official footage of its “Bridgerton” prequel, officially titled “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” during the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. The new limited series spinoff will chronicle the early years of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline. Here’s the official logline from Netflix: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating...
TV SERIES
The Independent

David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man

David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Gets HBO Premiere Date

HBO has set a Halloween Eve premiere date for the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, from Mike White. The seven-episode series debuts Sunday, October 30 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The Hawaii-set first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 First-Look Photos – Gallery Season 2 heads to Italy. Set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4

HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More

Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama

Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Sky signals end of satellite dishes on homes amid move to streaming

The end of the satellite television dish is in sight after Sky said it would start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box. Although Sky has denied claims it will stop installing new satellite dishes next year, one source at the company suggested it is ultimately a matter of “when, not if” the company ultimately decides to move to internet streaming as standard.
ECONOMY
Popculture

'The Last of Us' First Teaser Released by HBO Max

HBO released the first teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated The Last Of Us series on Monday. The show is inspired by the critically acclaimed 2013 video game written by Neil Druckmann that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stars as the game's protagonist, Joel, while Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey stars as Ellie. The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.
TV SERIES

