The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against...
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
UCROWDME Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCM)
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
SOLA Token Price Hits $0.0021 (SOLA)
SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One SOLA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SOLA Token has a total market capitalization of $57,889.97 and approximately $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLA Token has traded flat against the US dollar.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 (ME)
All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Maker Price Hits $714.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)
Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $714.06 or 0.03681293 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $698.09 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00
Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.26 Million
Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.26 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Quantstamp Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.09 Million (QSP)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
