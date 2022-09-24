Read full article on original website
SkySports
Spain knocked off Nations League top spot after Switzerland loss | Portugal leapfrog rivals
Spain suffered a 2-1 defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League Group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed their...
Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals as France survive relegation
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as holders France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday. Denmark's win meant Croatia needed to get all three points in Austria to top the group.
FIFA・
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
BBC
Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
Saudi Arabia v USA: men’s international soccer friendly – live
Minute-by-minute report: The USMNT are in Spain for their final warm-up match before the World Cup. Join Bryan Graham for the latest news
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with. Every soccer savant knows Brazil’s history. The Pele-led, back to back World...
FIFA・
Sarina Wiegman had ‘hard conversations’ before dropping three Euro 22 winners
Sarina Wiegman has admitted to having had some “hard conversations” this week after choosing to leave Euro 2022 winners Beth England, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris out of her squad to face USA, the World Cup holders, and Czech Republic next month. “There were hard conversations and hard...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Fans in stitches as Italy icon Del Piero seems to think Shaun Wright-Phillips played for England in Nations League loss
ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO gave gloomy England fans a small moment of comic relief on Friday night when he mistakenly thought Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for the Three Lions. The Juventus legend, 47, was a pundit for Channel 4 as his home nation of Italy took on Gareth Southgate's side at the San Siro.
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Yardbarker
Szczesny makes his return to the pitch in Poland victory
On Sunday evening, Wales hosted Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium for their final group fixture in the UEFA Nations League A. The occasion marked the return of Wojciech Szczesny who has been absent since sustaining an injury against Spezia almost a month ago. The Juventus custodian had already missed...
Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring
Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Portugal v Spain: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands v Belgium - How to Watch, Live Stream
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in action as the Netherlands host Belgium in the Nations League.
