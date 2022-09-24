ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League

Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with. Every soccer savant knows Brazil’s history. The Pele-led, back to back World...
Yardbarker

Szczesny makes his return to the pitch in Poland victory

On Sunday evening, Wales hosted Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium for their final group fixture in the UEFA Nations League A. The occasion marked the return of Wojciech Szczesny who has been absent since sustaining an injury against Spezia almost a month ago. The Juventus custodian had already missed...
Daily Mail

Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
The Associated Press

Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup

BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
