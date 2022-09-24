Read full article on original website
Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00
Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges
Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
moonwolf.io (WOLF) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One moonwolf.io coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. moonwolf.io has a market cap of $52,125.43 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 2% Lower This Week
Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Meta (META) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week
Meta (META) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $231,141.42 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,663.00
Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.78 Million
Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00014493 BTC on popular exchanges.
Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against...
The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48,301.45 (ANI)
Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,301.45 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.
Mrweb Finance Market Cap Tops $32.16 Million (AMA)
Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.26 Million
Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.26 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.
UCROWDME Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCM)
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)
SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
