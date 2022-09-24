Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field in Mile High. We’ve been waiting all day to show you our NFL odds series and deliver a 49ers-Broncos prediction and pick for Sunday night. The 49ers are coming off a...
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Seahawks vs. Falcons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Atlanta Falcons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Lumen Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team...
Grady Jarrett Stars for Falcons Defense in Win at Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had a quiet season statistically a year ago, but there was nothing mute about his performance in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Falcons ride run game to first win of season over Seahawks
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the host Seattle Seahawks 27-23 Sunday afternoon for their first victory of the NFL season. Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score...
Seahawks hurt themselves by playing safe in loss to Falcons
SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe and likely paid the price. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score in their 27-23 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 became a debatable point. “We were just kinda mixed up a little bit there, so it was probably best to take the points,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “We didn’t want to just try and force it there so we just took the timeout, kicked the field goal and gave ourselves the lead.”
