americanbankingnews.com
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (FORM)
Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Hypersign identity Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (HID)
Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.09 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
americanbankingnews.com
Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against...
americanbankingnews.com
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges
Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
GMR Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,053.33 (GMR)
GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
BlackHat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,844.00 (BLKC)
BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $578,163.79 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
SOLA Token Price Hits $0.0021 (SOLA)
SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One SOLA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SOLA Token has a total market capitalization of $57,889.97 and approximately $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLA Token has traded flat against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Mrweb Finance Market Cap Tops $32.16 Million (AMA)
Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)
SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 (ME)
All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
