Honolulu, HI

Robbie Natural Richards
2d ago

not the first time this has happened but respect to homie for turning himself in 🤙🤙

KHON2

Kidnapping suspect appears in court for arraignment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert. The girl […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of threatening to bomb elementary school on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said they arrested a man Monday after he allegedly threatened to bomb Koloa Elementary School. Authorities said the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lopaka Santos of Hanamaulu. According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m.,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
LAIE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE

