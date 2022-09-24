Read full article on original website
Robbie Natural Richards
2d ago
not the first time this has happened but respect to homie for turning himself in 🤙🤙
Kidnapping suspect appears in court for arraignment
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert. The girl […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of threatening to bomb elementary school on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said they arrested a man Monday after he allegedly threatened to bomb Koloa Elementary School. Authorities said the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lopaka Santos of Hanamaulu. According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m.,...
Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
LIST: 600+ crime reports to HPD in past week
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Increase in homicide, rape, other crimes on Oahu
The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.
Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
Former Nevada deputy attorney general accused of 1972 Hawaii murder fighting extradition
77-year-old Tudor Chirila faces second-degree murder charges in connection to the 1972 cold case of Nancy Anderson, who was killed at her Honolulu apartment. The former Nevada deputy attorney general is fighting extradition to Hawaii because he claims his arrest was unconstitutional. KRNV’s Ben Margiott reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
Grand jury indicts Big Island kidnapping suspect
A grand jury has indicted Duncan Mahi for the alleged kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on the Big Island. Mahi faces 11 felony charges. Some of the evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing before the indictment happened.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ewa
Two men got into an argument when one threatened to kill the other man, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
