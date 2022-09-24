Read full article on original website
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (FORM)
Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week
BlackHat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,844.00 (BLKC)
BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $578,163.79 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)
NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
GMR Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,053.33 (GMR)
GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
Maker Price Hits $714.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)
Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $714.06 or 0.03681293 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $698.09 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million
DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $5.51 million and $1,748.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $74.62 or 0.00384431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Mrweb Finance Market Cap Tops $32.16 Million (AMA)
Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Yellow Road Tops 24 Hour Volume of $463.00 (ROAD)
Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $30.75 Million
Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
UCROWDME Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCM)
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
