Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against...
Yellow Road Tops 24 Hour Volume of $463.00 (ROAD)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges
Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 (ME)
All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00
Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.26 Million
Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.26 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)
SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00
Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
