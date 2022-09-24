Read full article on original website
Volante
Football Falls to No. 1 to NDSU
The Coyotes lost to the reigning FCS Champions No. 1 North Dakota State (NDSU) on Sept. 24. South Dakota entered the contest with a 1-2 record after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs last week. North Dakota State entered the Dakota Dome with a 2-1 record coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week.
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees. The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time...
valleynewslive.com
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
valleynewslive.com
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
kfgo.com
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
valleynewslive.com
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash
Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
hhshawksquawk.org
The “Sleeping City” is Waking Up
The town of Horace has flourished over the past decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. The town mayor Korey Peterson gives us insight on what to expect in the future during an interview with Nadir Mohammad. The mayor and city council have been working tirelessly recruiting businesses and overseeing new developments. Close to 300 new homes were built this year, and he is confident that around the same will be constructed next year. Demand for businesses continues to grow with all the new people coming into the city. Recently, we have gained The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, The Grove Coffee and Wine, Tundra Nutrition, Readitech, and many more.
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
newsdakota.com
Mobile Food Pantries Return Locally, Volunteers Needed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry will be making its return to Jamestown and Valley City on Monday, Oct. 10. The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need. “Items are distributed...
kfgo.com
Dozens of tenants displaced after apartment blaze in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd St. S, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
valleynewslive.com
Update: More than 2 dozen apartment units damaged in fire; Several residents displaced
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several residents of a 52-unit apartment complex are being displaced after a fire ripped through the building Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. to respond to the West Winds Apartments in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Upon arrival,...
